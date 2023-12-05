Jos Buttler averages 9.75 in his last eight ODI innings

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Jos Buttler averages 9.75 in his last eight ODI innings

By Parth Dhall 06:22 pm Dec 05, 202306:22 pm

Jos Buttler scored just three in the series opener

After losing the series opener, Jos Buttler will lead a dejected England side in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Antigua. The visitors, who have been in a downward spiral, would hope to stage a comeback and keep the series alive. More than that, skipper Buttler would want to regain his batting form. He averages just 9.75 in his last eight ODI innings.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Hailed as a dangerous batter in white-ball cricket, Buttler has given nightmares to many potent bowling attacks. Besides scoring rapid runs, the wicketkeeper-batter can also play the rescue act in case there is a top-order collapse. However, he hasn't been able to evade his long-standing rough patch. His poor form played a part in England's early exit from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

3/7

Buttler averaged under 20 in WC 2023

Buttler couldn't make an impact in WC 2023 as he looked woefully out of touch. After scoring 43 in England's opener against New Zealand, Buttler crossed the 25-run mark only once, managing 27 against Pakistan. His scores in the tournament read 43(42), 20(10), 9(18), 15(7), 8(6), 10(23), 1(7), 5(11), and 27 (18). Buttler averaged 15.33 in the event, having slammed 138 runs.

4/7

Least runs by a captain in a WC edition

Due to his form, Buttler entered the record books for all the wrong reasons. The England skipper smashed 138 runs, the lowest by a captain in a World Cup edition. He went past Pakistan's Wasim Akram, who scored 148 runs in 1999.

5/7

An average of under 10

It is worth noting that Buttler averages just 9.75 in his last eight ODI innings. He has managed just 78 runs in these matches, striking at just 75.72. Buttler's scores read 3, 27, 5, 1, 10, 8, 15, and 9.

6/7

2023: A tale of two halves

Buttler had a decent start to the year in ODI cricket. He was in sublime touch and bagged two 90+ scores in his first three ODIs. From the start of 2023 to the World Cup's opener, Buttler scored 591 runs from 11 ODIs at a remarkable average of 59.10 (one century). His average (in 2023) has now dropped to 36.26.

7/7

A look at his ODI career

Having played 179 ODIs, Buttler has clobbered 4,964 runs at an average of 39.39. The tally includes 11 tons and 25 fifties. His strike rate of 117.02 is the third-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Buttler is also the only England player with a 36-plus average and 110-plus strike rate in ODIs (Minimum: 1,000 runs).