Rohit Sharma displaces Kane Williamson to attain this WC record

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:52 pm Nov 19, 202302:52 pm

Rohit has enjoyed a sensational run in 2023 WC (Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continues his golden run as he has become the captain with the most runs in an edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. He accomplished the milestone with his 29th run against Australia in the final of the 2023 edition in Ahmedabad. He ended up scoring a fiery 31-ball 47 (4 fours, 3 sixes). Here are his stats.

Another fiery knock from Rohit

Rohit yet again went after the bowlers from the outset and made great utilization of the field restrictions. He smashed the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for boundaries as India were 80/2 after the first 10 overs. Rohit eventually fell prey to off-spinner Glenn Maxwell in the 10th over.

Rohit goes past Williamson

Rohit has gone past New Zealand's Kane Williamson to accomplish this illustrious milestone. The latter returned with 578 runs at 82.57 in the 2019 competition. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007), Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007), and Australia's Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the only other captains with 500-plus runs in a WC edition.

Second-highest strike rate in a WC edition

While Rohit has raced to 597 runs at 54.27, his strike rate of 125.95 is the second-highest among batters with 450-plus runs in a WC edition. Only South Africa's AB de Villiers (144.31 in 2015) is ahead of him in this regard. Meanwhile, Rohit's tally in the ongoing event includes three tons and a solitary hundred.

Here are his overall WC numbers

Playing his 28th WC game, Rohit has completed 1,575 runs. Only Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Ponting (1,743), and Virat Kohli (1,740-plus) own more runs in the competition. Rohit's average of 60.57 is the highest among the aforementioned names. He also owns the most tons in WC history (7). The tally also includes six fifties.

Here are his overall numbers

Rohit has now raced to 10,709 ODI runs, averaging 49.12. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (50) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 55 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double-tons in ODIs. 2,047 of his ODI runs have come while leading the team.