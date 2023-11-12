Decoding Team India's highest totals in ICC ODI World Cups

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:45 pm Nov 12, 202308:45 pm

India compiled 410/4 against Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian batters were on song against the Netherlands in match 45 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru. India hammered a score of 410/4 with the top five batters scoring 50-plus scores. Notably, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul provided the fireworks on Diwali as India managed their second-highest World Cup score. Hence, we decode India's highest ODI World Cup totals.

Why does this story matter?

As mentioned, India put up their second-highest ODI World Cup score. India's highest World Cup score remains 413/5 managed against Bermuda in 2007. India also registered just their second score of 400-plus in ODI World Cups. Meanwhile, this is the fifth-highest team total in ODI World Cup history. India posted their seventh score of 400-plus in ODIs, besides recording their fourth-highest ODI score.

357/8 vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup (Wankhede Stadium)

India recorded the second-largest victory in the ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, the hosts hammered a big total of 357/8 courtesy of fifties from Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Iyer (82). In reply, the bowlers wreaked havoc and bundled SL for only 55 runs with Mohammed Shami finishing with 5/18.

370/4 vs Bangladesh, 2011 World Cup (Mirpur)

Another fine display from the Indian batters as they defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs in the 2011 World Cup in Mirpur. India posted a total of 370/4 with centuries from Virender Sehwag (175) and Kohli (100*). Bangladesh started the run chase well with Tamim Iqbal (70) and Shakib Al Hasan (55) slamming crucial fifties. Munaf Patel claimed 4/48 as India restricted them to 283/9.

373/6 against Sri Lanka, 1999 World Cup (Taunton)

India's 1999 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka saw a rampage from Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. While the former hammered his career-best 183, Dravid slammed a fine 129-ball 148 to help India post 373/6 in Taunton. In reply, only Aravinda de Silva smashed a fifty as Lanka were bundled for 216. Robin Singh ran through the SL batting order claiming 5/31.

410/4 versus the Netherlands, 2023 World Cup in Bengaluru

Indian batters were at their dominant best against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup in Bengaluru. India compiled a total of 410/4, only the second time they crossed the 400-run mark in ODI WC. This was the first time the top five Indian batters hammered 50-plus scores. Gill (51), Rohit Sharma (61), Kohli (51), Iyer (128*) and Rahul (102) played sensational knocks.

413/5 against Bermuda, 2007 World Cup (Port of Spain)

India recorded their highest score in the ODI World Cup against Bermuda in 2007 at Port of Spain. Sehwag played a brilliant knock of 114 runs from 87 deliveries while Ganguly (89), Yuvraj Singh (83) and Sachin Tendulkar (57*) smashed important fifties with India compiling 413/5. In reply, Bermuda folded for 146 with Anil Kumble and Ajit Agarkar scalping six wickets together.