Team India batters script these unique ODI records versus Netherlands

By Rajdeep Saha 06:30 pm Nov 12, 202306:30 pm

India managed to put up their second-highest ODI World Cup score (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India posted a mammoth 410/4 versus the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. It was fireworks for Indian batters on Diwali as Rohit Sharma (61), Shubman Gill (51), Virat Kohli (51), Shreyas Iyer (128*), and KL Rahul (102) scored 50-plus scores in match number 45 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. India also posted their second-highest World Cup score.

The third instance of batters (top 5) have scored 50-plus

This is the third instance and first for India in which all five batters in the top 5 have scored 50-plus in an ODI match. Before this, India were at the receiving end of this record. As per Cricbuzz, on both occasions, Australia scripted this unique record against India. Australia achieved the same in Jaipur in 2013 and Sydney in 2020.

India see two century-plus stands versus the Dutch

Rohit and Gill added 100 runs for the first wicket, handing India a dream start. And then, Shreyas and Rahul added 208 runs for the fourth wicket.

India script this unique partnership World Cup record

Another massive record posted by the Indian cricket team is clocking two 100-plus stands in an ODI World Cup inning. India have achieved this milestone for the fifth time in World Cup history. vs BER, Port of Spain, 2007 vs SA, Nagpur, 2011 vs PAK, Adelaide, 2015 vs SA, Melbourne, 2015 vs NED, Bengaluru, 2023*

India post their second-highest World Cup team total

India managed to put up their second-highest ODI World Cup score. India's highest World Cup score remains 413/5 managed against Bermuda in 2007. India also registered just their second score of 400-plus in ODI World Cups. Meanwhile, this is the fifth-highest team total in ODI World Cup history. India posted their seventh score of 400-plus in ODIs, besides recording their fourth-highest ODI score.

Other unique records for the Indian batters

Rohit slammed his 100th international half-century, including 55 in ODIs. Shubman Gill got to 1,500 ODI runs in 2023, becoming the first to do so. Rahul posted the second-ever century by an Indian wicket-keeper in ODI World Cups. Iyer's century is the first hundred by an Indian middle-order batter in World Cups since Suresh Raina's 110* against Zimbabwe at Auckland in the 2015 WC.

Unique records for Rohit

Rohit has now completed 60 ODI maximums in 2023, the most by a batter in a calendar year. He went past former South African captain AB de Villiers's tally of 58 sixes in 2015 to get the milestone. Rohit became just the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs.

Fifth captain to get this feat

Rohit has also become the first Indian skipper to accomplish 500 runs in a WC edition. Overall, he became the fifth captain to get this feat. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (578 in 2019), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007), Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007), and Australia's Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the others with this feat.