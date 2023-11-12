World Cup: KL Rahul becomes the fastest centurion for India

Indian star player KL Rahul made merry versus the Netherlands in match number 45 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Rahul provided fireworks in Bengaluru on Diwali for fans as he smashed his seventh ODI century and a second in ICC ODI World Cups. Rahul came to the crease when India were 200/3 in the 29th over. We decode his stats.

A classy knock from Rahul's blade

On a solid surface, Rahul came in and looked in sync. He continued the good work done by all the other four batters. Rahul was classy throughout his knock. He soaked in the moment and went about his usual stuff. With Shreyas Iyer pouncing on the Dutch, things were easier for Rahul. He got to his ton in the final over of India's innings.