Asia Cup 2023: Tilak Varma earns maiden ODI call-up

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 21, 2023 | 01:59 pm 2 min read

Tilak Varma averages over 56 in List A cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

BCCI on Monday (August 21) announced India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, starting on August 30. On expected lines, 20-year-old Tilak Varma has earned his maiden ODI call-up. He impressed one and all in the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies, which marked his international debut. His ability to play as per situations was lauded by several experts. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Two of India's most-important middle-order batters, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer underwent surgeries earlier this year. Though both batters have been included in the Asia Cup squad, they are short of match practice. Hence, many reckon Tilak can be a back-up option to bat at number four with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in October-November in India.

Impressive run in debut series

Though India suffered a 2-3 defeat in the WI T20I series, Tilak emerged as a major positive. With 173 runs at a strike rate of 140.65, he was the second-highest run-getter of the series (Average: 57.67). Though he has managed 1 and 0 in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, his exploits in the WI series were enough to earn him an ODI call-up.

Tilak's IPL exploits

Tilak emerged as one of the brightest talents in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He made his blade talk against several world-class bowlers. Tilak, a part of India's 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction. He smashed 393 runs at 36.09 that year and followed it up with 343 runs at 42.87 in 2023.

His impressive List A numbers

The 20-year-old has made a sensational start to his List A career as well. He has returned with 1,236 runs at 56.18 in 25 games with his strike rate being 101.64. The tally includes five tons and as many fifties. Tilak hammered 402 runs at 80.40 for Hyderabad in the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Moreover, his strike rate in the season was 118.23.

Tilak to be pulled out of the Asia Games squad?

Notably, Tilak has been picked in India's squad for the Asian Games. The showpiece event will start on September 23 and will continue till October 8. As the competition will coincide with the WC, Tilak will have to be pulled out of the Asian Games squad if he is selected to play the WC.

