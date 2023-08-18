India overcome Ireland in first T20I (DLS Method): Key stats

Sports

India overcome Ireland in first T20I (DLS Method): Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 18, 2023 | 11:42 pm 2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Ireland by two runs (DLS Method) in the first T20I of the three-match series (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Ireland by two runs (DLS Method) in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Dublin. Bumrah, who made a return to international cricket post an injury, was exceptional with the ball, claiming 2/24. Ireland managed 139/7 in 20 overs. In response, India were 47/2 after 6.5 overs before rain played spoilsport. Here are the stats.

McCarthy scripts a unique record in T20Is versus India

Barry McCarthy scored 51*. It's his maiden T20 fifty. His knock was laced with four fours and four sixes. He struck at 154.55. As per Cricbuzz, McCarthy has now posted the highest individual score batting at number eight or below versus India in the 20-over format. The previous best score was by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (41 in Trivandrum, 2022).

Bumrah shines on his return

Bumrah sent back Andrew Balbirnie of the second ball in Ireland's innings. Lorcan Tucker perished as well in the same over. Bumrah has raced to 72 T20I wickets for India at 20.00. He has now equaled R Ashwin in terms of T20I wickets (72) and is the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker for India. In two matches versus Ireland, Bumrah has four scalps at just 10.75.

Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Besides Bumrah, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed 1/35 from his four overs. Arshdeep has raced to 49 scalps at 18.77. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the Indian bowlers (1/23). In 12 matches, he has 18 wickets at 18.22. Debutant Prasidh Krishna claimed 2/32 from his four overs. He now has 70 wickets in T20 cricket.

6-0 record for India in terms of H2H

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 6-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018 and 2022. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge. India comfortably chased 113 and won by eight wickets.

Share this timeline