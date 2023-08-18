Barry McCarthy scripts a unique record in T20Is versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 18, 2023 | 10:28 pm 2 min read

Ireland cricketer Barry McCarthy bailed his side out with a superb unbeaten 51 in the first T20I versus India (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Ireland cricketer Barry McCarthy bailed his side out with a superb unbeaten 51 in the first T20I versus India in Dublin on Friday. He walked into the crease when his side was 59/6 in 10.3 overs after being asked to bat by Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah. Thereafter, McCarthy powered his way with a solid 57-run stand alongside Curtis Campher and scripted a unique record.

McCarthy showcases his worth with a timely 51*

McCarthy's 51* was laced with four fours and four sixes. He struck at 154.55. After Campher's dismissal (116/7), McCarthy continued to get crucial runs and helped Ireland post 139/7 in 20 overs. McCarthy showcased his brilliance once it became a bit easier to bat. He produced some clean strikes with the bat and got some useful runs. The rebuilding job was handled with care.

McCarthy scripts this unique record versus India

As per Cricbuzz, McCarthy has now posted the highest individual score batting at number eight or below versus India in the 20-over format. The previous best score was by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (41 in Trivandrum, 2022).

Career-best score for McCarthy

McCarthy slammed his maiden T20I fifty. He now has 269 runs for Ireland across 27 innings at 15.82. His previous best score was 32. Notably, he slammed his maiden fifty in T20 cricket overall.

