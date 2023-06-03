Sports

England humble Ireland in one-off Test at Lord's: Key stats

Jun 03, 2023

England defeated Ireland in the one-off Test match at Lord's by 10 wickets. The hosts were exceptional in all three departments and the difference in quality was visible in this match. There were plenty of positives from England's point of view as they prepare for the upcoming Ashes. However, the Irish players will also savor this experience of playing at Lord's.

Summary of the match at Lord's

Ireland were bundled out for a paltry 172 in the first innings with Stuart Broad claiming a fifer. In response, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett responded in style, adding 109 runs. After Crawley's dismissal, Duckett and Ollie Pope added a double-century-plus stand before England declared (524/4). Ireland showed character in their second innings and managed 362/9 before England won (12/0).

Duckett smashes his career-best score

Duckett played a stellar knock of 182 (4s: 24, 6s: 1) The southpaw faced 178 balls, striking at 102.25. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett smashed the fastest 150 at Lord's. He reached the landmark in 150 balls, breaking Sir Donald Bradman's record from 1930. Bradman took 166 balls to complete his 150. Meanwhile, Duckett now has 800 runs at 47.06.

Pope hammers his maiden double-century, completes 2,000 runs

Ollie Pope slammed his maiden Test double-century. He and Duckett added 252 runs together and later stitched a 146-run stand with Joe Root. His knock of 205 helped him race to 2,046 runs in Test cricket. This was also the fastest Test double-century in England. Pope reached the landmark in 207 balls, breaking Ian Botham's record of getting to the landmark in 220 balls.

Broad scalps his 20th Test fifer

Stuart Broad ran through the Irish batting lineup on Day 1 as he completed his 20th Test fifer. He also becomes the second bowler to complete 100 Test wickets at the Lord's after James Anderson. Broad owns 107 wickets from 27 Tests at an average of 27.10 at this venue. He also became the fifth bowler to scalp 580 Test wickets.

Root becomes the fastest Englishman to complete 11,000 Test runs

Root has been exceptional for England over the years and his consistency has seen him complete 11,000 runs in Test cricket. He became the second Englishman after Alastair Cook to complete the milestone. He is the fastest Englishman to score 11,000 runs. Root completed 11,000 runs in 238 innings, breaking Cook's record of 252 innings. Root has amassed 11,004 runs at 50.25.

Highest partnership for Ireland in Test cricket

Ireland's Mark Adair scored a sublime 88 in the second innings for the visitors on Day 3. He added a 163-run stand alongside Andy McBrine. Adair and McBrine's 163-run stand is now the highest-ever partnership for Ireland in Tests. They have broken the record of Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling's 115*-run stand against SL this year.

Second-highest score by a visiting number nine versus England

Adair's 88 is the second-highest score by a visiting team's number-nine batter against England. He surpassed the score of West Indian player Eldin Baptiste, who scored 87* at Edgbaston in 1984. He is behind Pakitan's Asif Iqbal, who slammed 146 at the Oval in 1967.

Harry Tector slams his fourth Test fifty

Ireland youngster Harry Tector scored a fighting fifty in the second innings. Playing his fourth Test, Tector has raced to 336 runs at 42.00. He slammed his fourth fifty. He managed 51 from 98 balls, slamming four fours and a six. In the first innings, he managed a two-ball duck.

Andy McBrine shines for Ireland

Andy McBrine managed 85* in Ireland's second innings. He faced 115 balls and slammed 14 fours. He has now gone past 250 runs in the longest format, besides slamming his second half-century.

Tongue creates history by claiming fifer on Test debut

England debutant Josh Tongue picked up a fifer on debut against Ireland in the second innings of the one-off Test. As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, the 25-year-old pacer became the 50th English bowler to take a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. He became the ninth English bowler to claim a fifer on their Test debut at Lord's.

England scripted this record in Test cricket

As per statistician Mazher Arshad, England became the first team to score 400-plus runs in Test cricket's history in an inning at a run rate of 6.0. The Three Lions have now achieved this feat twice in six months. 524/4d at 6.33 versus Ireland and 657 at 6.50 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in December last year.

Ben Stokes broke this record in Test cricket

As per Mazher Arshad, England skipper Ben Stokes became the first captain in the history of Test cricket to win a match without batting, bowling or keeping wickets. Notably, Stokes is still monitoring his knee issue.

Second-highest seventh-wicket partnership at Lord's

McBrine and Adair's 163-run stand helped Ireland to overturn the deficit even though they eventually lost the match. Their partnership became the second-highest seventh-wicket partnership at Lord's. They were only behind Godfrey Evans and Colin Cowdrey's 174-run partnership against WI back in 1957. However, they surpassed Matt Prior and Broad's stellar 162*- run stand for the seventh wicket against India in 2011.