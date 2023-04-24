Sports

SL vs IRE, 2nd Test: Visitors dominate Day 1 proceedings

Tucker and Campher are still at the crease at Stumps Day 1 (Source: Twitter/@CricketIreland)

Ireland showed resilience to fight back in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Fifties from Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, and Lorcan Tucker helped the visitors post 319/4 in the first innings at stumps on Day 1. The visitors will aim for a big first-inning score when they return on the second day. Here are further details.

Here's the summary of Day 1

Ireland batted first and lost two quick wickets. Therefore, Balbirnie and Tector steadied the ship by adding 46 runs. Later, Balbirnie and Stirling stitched a historic 115-run partnership. Stirling was retired hurt and Balbirnie departed soon after. Lorcan Tucker (78*) and Curtis Campher (27*) added 87 more runs to post 319/4 at stumps. SL spinner Prabath Jayasuriya finished the day with 2/95.

A magnificent knock from Balbirnie

Ireland skipper Balbirnie showed great technique to maneuver the SL spinners. He was rooted to his task but missed out on a well-deserved hundred. He had some vital partnerships with Tector and Stirling and was pivotal in laying the foundation. Courtesy of his knock, he also became Ireland's top run-getter in Tests, beating Kevin O'Brien. He was dismissed by Ramesh Mendis at 95.

Crucial fifties from Tucker and Stirling

Stirling was exceptional as he came to the crease when Ireland were 89/3 in some uncertainty, and he played with authority. He will aim to score big when he returns to the crease on Day 2. Tucker is in scintillating form and he batted with great intent. He has slammed a 102-ball 78* and will look to carry on with the same mentality.

Highest partnership for Ireland in Test cricket

Balbirnie and Stirling are veterans of the game for Ireland, and they both held their ground with aplomb. The duo stitched 115 runs until Stirling got retired hurt right after tea. Nevertheless, their partnership became the highest for Ireland in Test cricket, beating the 114-run stand between O'Brien and Stuart Thompson against Pakistan in Malahide in 2018. O'Brien slammed a ton in that match.

How have the SL bowlers fared on Day 1?

SL bowlers had a very average outing on Day 1. When they got rid of Peter Moor and James McCollum early, the hosts thought it would be another collapse like the first Test. But they were proven wrong by the resistance shown by the Irish batters. Jayasuriya finished the day with 2/95. Apart from him, Asitha Fernando and Ramesh Mendis claimed one wicket apiece.

Ireland closing in on their highest total in Test cricket

Ireland's current score of 319/4 is their second-highest total in the longest format. They need another 21 runs to surpass their highest Test total of 339, which came against Pakistan in Malahide back in 2018 in their first-ever Test.