SL vs IRE, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Apr 23, 2023

SL won the first Test against Ireland by an innings and 280 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After outclassing Ireland in the first Test, Sri Lanka will be hoping to wrap up the series when they take the field for the second clash at the Galle International Stadium starting on April 24. Ireland will be hoping to improve in many areas from the first match and put up a fight. But SL will start as outright favorites. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The pitch in Galle has been good for batting in the first two days, but as the game goes on, it starts to grip and turn. The average first-inning score here is 310, while teams batting first have won 23 Tests out of 43 matches played here. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream on Sony Liv (10:00 am).

How have Ireland fared in this format?

Ireland made their Test debut back in July 2019, but they have lost all the matches in this format. Before this, they were outplayed by Bangladesh. These are alien conditions to the Irish batters, who don't have much exposure to quality spinners. SL have only defeated Bangladesh in Tests since the turn of 2022. They were recently beaten comprehensively by New Zealand (2-0).

SL start as outright favorites

Needless to say that SL have everything in their arsenal to beat Ireland in Galle. They have proven that they are a strong team and the visitors need to pull up their socks and put up a much better performance. SL have won 24 matches in Galle out of the total 42 played till now. They have suffered 12 defeats and six draws.

A look at the key performers

Lorcan Tucker became Ireland's second Test centurion against Bangladesh earlier and scored a 45 against SL in the last match. Harry Tector has two half-centuries in two Tests and is one of the better players of spin. With 7,118 runs in Tests, Angelo Mathews is SL's third-highest run-scorer. Star spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (43) may become the fastest to 50 Test wickets among SL bowlers.

Here are the probable playing XIs

SL Probable XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicket-keeper), Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando. Ireland Probable XI: James McCollum, Murray Commins, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair and Benjamin White.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Dimuth Karunaratne (vc), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Kusal Mendis, Curtis Campher, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Mark Adair and Prabath Jayasuriya (captain). Fantasy option 2: Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (vc), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Kusal Mendis, Curtis Campher, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, George Dockrell and Prabath Jayasuriya (captain).