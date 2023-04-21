Sports

IPL 2023: Confident MI to host under-fire PBKS

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 21, 2023, 01:30 pm 3 min read

MI are coming off three successive wins (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians would aim to extend their winning run as they meet Punjab Kings in Match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). After losing their first two games, MI made a terrific bounce back and won three on the trot. Meanwhile, PBK, after winning their first two games, lost three of their next four matches. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on April 22, 7:30pm onward. The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have done well here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the head-to-head record

Though MI boast five IPL trophies and PBKS are eyeing their maiden one, the head-to-head cannot separate the two teams much. MI have claimed 15 wins in 29 games against the Kings. The remaining 14 games went in PBKS's favor. Last season, the two sides met just once and the Mohali-based team clinched that contest by 12 runs.

MI aim to build on winning momentum

Rohit Sharma's men would be high on confidence after registering a hat-trick of wins. Their fragile-looking bowling unit has shown great character. Tilak Varma has been their most successful batter. Meanwhile, PBKS have dearly missed their regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained a shoulder injury. Their bowlers' inability to take wickets in the middle overs has also troubled them.

A look at the Probable playing XIs

MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff. PBKS (Probable XI): Atharva Taide/ Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. Impact players: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), and Riley Meredith (MI).

Here are the key performers

Tilak Varma has been among the runs for MI, having mustered 214 runs (SR: 158.52). Piyush Chawla has been MI's best bet with the ball, scalping seven wickets in five games (ER: 7.15). Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has so far scalped nine wickets in six games this season (ER: 8.33). Prabhsimran Singh has hammered 133 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 160.24.

Dream 11 Fantasy options

Fantasy Option 1: Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone (VC), Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Piyush Chawla, Arshdeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff. Fantasy Option 2: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma (C), Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Green, Matthew Short (VC), Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis.