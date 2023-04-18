Sports

Cameron Green slams his maiden IPL half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 18, 2023, 10:13 pm 2 min read

Green's unbeaten 64 took MI past 190 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

An incredible knock from Cameron Green propelled Mumbai Indians (MI) to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 25th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37) fueled their innings, while Tim David had a late flourish. But it was Green's unbeaten 64 that took MI past 190. It was his maiden IPL half-century.

Maiden IPL fifty for Green

Australian batter Green came out to bat after MI lost skipper Rohit. The former started cautiously and had a defensive approach against the spinners. However, he broke free following an impactful knock from Varma (17-ball 37). Green completed his maiden IPL half-century off 33 balls in the 18th over. He finished with an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes).

Green accelerated in time

Green was batting at 21*(19) at one stage. However, he accelerated in time and added 43 runs in the next 21 balls. The Australian all-rounder finished with a strike rate of 160.00.

MI bought Green for Rs. 17.5 crore

Australian sensation Green received Rs. 17.5 crore from Mumbai Indians in the 2023 player auction. The youngster has risen to prominence in recent times and many expect him to go a long way. He can smack the ball a long way alongside clocking around 140 KPH consistently. Green has played 26 T20 games, scoring over 300 runs and taking seven wickets.