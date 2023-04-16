Sports

IPL 2023: Venkatesh stars as KKR post 185/6 versus MI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 16, 2023, 05:35 pm 3 min read

Venkatesh Iyer slammed his second fifty-plus score of IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Venkatesh Iyer smoked a fiery century (104) as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 185/6 while batting first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This was Venkatesh's maiden IPL ton, and it could not have come at a better time. Hrithik Shokeen (2/34) was the pick of the MI bowlers. Here is the innings summary.

Venkatesh Iyer stars in Powerplay

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium. KKR were off to a poor start as openers N Jagadeesan (0) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) couldn't contribute much. However, Venkatesh arrived at number three and pushed the MI bowlers on the back foot. Debutant Arjun Tendulkar and Cameron Green faced his wrath as KKR were 57/2 after six overs.

MI bowlers toiled in the middle overs as well

Venkatesh's mayhem did not stop even when the field spread out. He smashed fours and sixes for fun and reached his ton in the 17th over. However, the dashing left-handed batter continued to lose partners at the other end. Skipper Nitish Rana (5) and Shardul Thakur (13) were KKR's casualties between 7-15 overs. The two-time champions accumulated 83 runs in this period.

Maiden hundred from Venkatesh

Venkatesh was at his best against MI as he reached his hundred off just 49 deliveries. He ended up scoring 104 runs off 51 deliveries (6 fours, 9 sixes). This was his second fifty-plus score of the season. He has raced to 786 runs in the competition at a decent average of 31.44. The southpaw boasts a strike rate of 132.32 in the IPL.

Do you know?

Venkatesh become the second centurion for KKR after Brendon McCullum, who smashed a record-breaking century in IPL's first-ever encounter. The New Zealand dasher slammed 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in that contest, the second-highest individual score in the IPL to date.

How did the death overs pan out?

As KKR had wickets in hand, they were expected to make most of the slog overs. However, MI pulled things back a bit in this phase, conceding 45 runs in the final five overs. Rinku Singh (18) and Andre Russell (21*) found the fence at times in this phase. Riley Meredith held his nerves well in the end overs.

How did the bowlers perform?

Hrithik was the pick of the MI bowlers, claiming 2/34 in four overs. Piyush Chawla delivered yet another economical spell, recording 1/19 in four overs. Arjun bowled just two overs in the Powerplay, conceding 0/17. Though Arjun's fellow debutant Duan Jansen got a wicket, he gave away 53 runs in four overs. Meredith (1/40) was Cameron Green (1/20) were MI's other wicket-takers.