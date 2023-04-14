Sports

KKR's Rinku Singh slams his maiden IPL fifty: Key stats

KKR's Rinku Singh slams his maiden IPL fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 14, 2023, 11:49 pm 1 min read

Kolkata Knight Riders sensation Rinku Singh scored a brilliant unbeaten 58 from 31 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders sensation Rinku Singh scored a brilliant unbeaten 58 from 31 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. However, Rinku's valiant effort wasn't enough as SRH beat KKR by 23 runs at Eden Gardens. SRH scored a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs, riding on Harry Brook's 100*. KKR managed 205/7 in the end.

Rinku tries his best for KKR

Rinku tried his best but could not replicate his heroics against Gujarat in the previous match, smashing five sixes in the final over to win the match for his side. He creamed Natarajan for 16 runs in the 19th over but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik's brilliance in the overs before and after saw SRH come out on top.

Rinku smashes his maiden fifty

Rinku's knock of 58* was laced with four fours and four sixes. He has now raced to 407 runs in the IPL. In the ongoing season, Rinku's scores read 4, 46, 48*, and now an unbeaten 58. He has 156 runs from four games at 78.00. Versus SRH, he shared a 69-run stand alongside Nitish Rana (75).