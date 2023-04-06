Sports

Decoding the stats of Andre Russell versus RCB in IPL

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 06, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Andre Russell has an IPL career strike rate of 177.99 (Soruce: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are back at the Eden Gardens after almost four years and so is Andre Russell. The two-time champions will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 9 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). As Russell has been RCB's major nemesis in the past, KKR will count on him once again. Here we decode his stats versus the Bengaluru-based team.

How has Russell fared versus RCB?

Russell has accumulated 395 runs at 43.88 in 13 IPL games vs RCB. While the tally includes a fifty, his strike rate in this regard reads 207.89. With the ball, the right-arm pacer has claimed 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.94. 3/9 read his best figures in these contests. At Eden Gardens, Russell owns 160 runs and a solitary wicket against RCB.

Massive striking against RCB!

On six occasions, Russell has scored 35 or more versus RCB. He struck at 200-plus in five of those innings. His scores in this regard read 65 (25), 48* (13), 45 (17), 41* (17), 39 (19*), and 39 (24).

The whirlwind in the 2019 edition

Russell was at his destructive best when RCB hosted KKR in IPL 2019. As KKR needed 52 runs off 16 balls to chase 206, RCB's triumph seemed a mere formality. However, the Caribbean dasher had other plans, and his whirlwind knock of 48* (13 balls) powered KKR over the line with five balls to spare. Russell's last nine balls resulted in 6,6,6,1,6,6,6,4 and 6.

A look at Russell's overall numbers in IPL

The RCB clash will mark Russell's 100th IPL appearance. So far, he has accumulated 2,070 runs at 30.44 in the competition. Among players with at least 500 runs, Russell owns the highest strike rate (177.99). With the ball, he has claimed 89 wickets at an economy rate of 9.14. At Eden Gardens, Russell boasts 699 runs at 41.11 and 27 wickets in 29 matches.