Sports

MS Dhoni completes 5,000 IPL runs on CSK's homecoming: Stats

MS Dhoni completes 5,000 IPL runs on CSK's homecoming: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 03, 2023, 10:21 pm 2 min read

Dhoni is the seventh batter to complete 5,000 IPL runs (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wound back the clock on Chennai Super Kings's homecoming in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Monday. He completed 5,000 IPL runs during the sixth match against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Dhoni became just the seventh batter to reach this milestone. The Chennai crowd was enthralled by his two maximums in the final over.

Seventh batter to reach this landmark

As stated, Dhoni is just the seventh batter to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL. So far in the IPL, Dhoni, the former Indian skipper, has compiled 5,004 runs at an average of 39.09. He has slammed 24 fifties with the best score of 84*. Dhoni has a strike rate of 135.53. Before the tournament, he was 22 shy of reaching 5,000 IPL runs.

Here's how Dhoni unlocked the achievement

The crowd went berserk as Dhoni came to the middle in the final over (203/6). He straightaway took Mark Wood to the cleaners as the ball flew over the third-man boundary. Dhoni stood back and slogged the next ball over deep square-leg. Notably, both balls were delivered at over 145 KPH. With this maximum, the CSK skipper completed 5,000 IPL runs.

55 final-over sixes for Dhoni

Dhoni now has 55 sixes in the final over (20th) of the IPL. He has taken just 277 balls for slamming as many sixes. Former Mumbai Indians (MI) batter is next on the list with 33 final-over sixes (189 balls).

Dhoni averages 42.96 at Chepauk

Dhoni now has 1,375 IPL runs at an average of 42.96 at Chepauk. His strike rate at this venue reads 143.97. A look at his last five IPL scores here: 75*(46), 37*(23), 44*(22), 37*(29), and 12(3).

Will Dhoni guide CSK to glory?

More than anything else, Dhoni would aim to end his career with another IPL trophy. It will likely be the last dance for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who has been phenomenal in the tournament. Under him, CSK have won the title four times (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021). Winning a fifth title would make the joint-most successful IPL franchise with MI (five titles).