Sports

Kyle Mayers slams 4th-highest score in debut IPL innings: Stats

Kyle Mayers slams 4th-highest score in debut IPL innings: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 01, 2023, 10:23 pm 2 min read

Kyle Mayers smashed 38-ball 73 against DC (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants did well against Delhi Capitals in their opening fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Kyle Mayers was the star, scoring 73 runs from 38 deliveries. He laid the base for a big score. Ultimately LSG posted 193/6 as Mayers recorded the fourth-highest score on the IPL debut. Here are the key stats registered.

A fiery knock from Mayers

The West Indian all-rounder opened the batting with KL Rahul only because of Quinton de Kock's unavailability. But Mayers grabbed the opportunity with both hands. His knock was laced with seven mammoth sixes and two fours (SR: 192.11). The 30-year-old stitched a 79-run partnership with all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Axar Patel dismissed Mayers in the 12th over.

Maiden IPL fifty for Mayers

Mayers slammed his maiden IPL half-century and the eighth in T20s. He has raced to 1,861 runs in 112 T20s, striking at 123.73 and averaging 20.67. In 24 T20Is for West Indies, Mayers has smashed 482 runs (SR: 135.77) as well.

Fourth-highest runs on IPL debut

Mayers's 73 was the fourth-highest runs scored by a batter on their IPL debut. He is only behind Brendon McCullum's iconic 158* vs RCB, Michael Hussey's 116 vs PBKS, and Shaun Marsh's 84* vs Deccan Chargers. Notably, all three previous knocks came in 2008.

How did the LSG innings pan out?

David Warner won the toss and invited LSG to bat first. They lost KL Rahul early as Mayers took up the mantle of scoring runs. He added 79 runs with Hooda. Post his departure, Nicholas Pooran (36) continued the onslaught adding 46 runs with Krunal Pandya. Ayush Badoni played a fine cameo to help LSG surpass 190. Khaleel Ahmed claimed 2/30 for DC.