GT to meet CSK in IPL 2023 opener: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 30, 2023, 01:12 pm 2 min read

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will cross swords with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday (March 31) in Ahmedabad. As both sides are laced with match winners, the opener is to watch out for. Notably, CSK will have redemption in mind, having finished second last in the previous season. Here's the statistical preview.

Run in previous seasons

Gujarat Titans debuted in IPL 2022 and tasted glory in their maiden assignment. Meanwhile, CSK have been four-time champions (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021). Besides, they have also ended as runners-up in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. 2020 and 2022 are the only two seasons that saw CSK finish out of the top four. They were suspended for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

A look at their previous meetings

GT and CSK met twice last season and Hardik Pandya's men emerged winners on both occasions. Their maiden meeting went down to the wire as the Titans claimed a three-wicket victory in a thriller. GT recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win in their second meeting.

Here are CSK's key performers

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the highest run-getter of the 2021 season, has scored the most runs for CSK since 2020 (1,207). Ben Stokes is the only batter to slam two IPL centuries in run chases. MS Dhoni (655) owns the most runs in death (16-20) in IPL history. Deepak Chahar has scalped the most wickets in the powerplay since the 2018 season (44).

Here are GT's key performers

Hardik Pandya led from the front last season as he finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 487 runs. Besides, he also claimed eight wickets. Last month, Shubman Gill smoked the highest T20I score by an Indian (126* vs New Zealand). Mohammed Shami led the bowling numbers for GT last season, scalping 20 wickets. Shivam Mavi claimed four wickets on his T20I debut.

Here are the approaching milestones

Hardik (1,963 runs) needs 37 runs to complete 2,000 runs in 107 IPL matches. Gill requires 100 runs to get the same milestone. Shami needs one wicket to become the 19th bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets. Moeen Ali (910) is eyeing the 1,000-run mark in IPL. His compatriot Ben Stokes requires 80 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs as well.