IPL 2023: CSK to face GT in blockbuster opening clash

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 30, 2023, 10:29 am 3 min read

GT are the defending champions (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both sides experienced contrasting campaigns last season as GT tasted the glory, while CSK finished second last. However, both camps are studded with prominent names this season, which makes the opener to watch out for. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the duel on March 31. The track here offers assistance to spinners. However, the quick outfield gives the batters good returns for their shots. The toss-winning skipper would want to chase due to the dew factor. While Star Sports Network would provide the live telecast (7: 30 PM IST), Viacom18 and JioCinema hold the streaming rights.

Here is the head-to-head record

As GT debuted only last season, the two sides have only met twice so far. The Titans emerged winners on both occasions in the 2022 competition and would be determined to extend their streak. CSK would be raring to record their maiden win over GT.

All-round heavy CSK looking strong

In Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali, CSK are studded with three world-class all-rounders. Moreover, they bat deep which would allow the top-order batters to score freely. GT, meanwhile, will miss the services of David Miller in the opener. In-form skipper Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Rashid Khan will hold the key for them. Mohammed Shami would lead the pace-bowling department.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph. CSK (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana.

Here are the key performers

Gill and Hardik scored over 480 runs each last season. The duo has been in sublime form lately. Shami and Rashid scalped 20 and 19 wickets, respectively, last season. Gaikwad, the highest run-getter of the 2021 season, has scored the most runs for CSK since 2020 (1,207). Stokes is the only batter to slam two IPL centuries in run chases.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

