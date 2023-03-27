Sports

List of records Rohit Sharma can break in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma has led MI to 5 IPL titles

Mumbai Indians will tussle for their sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the upcoming 2023 edition, starting March 31. Eyes will be on their skipper Rohit Sharma, who owns several records in the competition. Rohit is one of the most successful batters and captains in the competition's history. Here we look at the records he can shatter in the 2023 edition.

A look at his IPL career

Rohit currently owns 5,879 runs in 227 IPL appearances at a decent average of 30.30. His strike rate reads 129.89. The tally includes 40 fifties and a solitary ton. Rohit's highest score of 109* was recorded versus Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012. Meanwhile, only Virat Kohli (6,624), Shikhar Dhawan (6,244), and David Warner (5,881) own more runs in the competition.

Rohit eyes 6,000-run mark

Rohit is just 121 runs away from touching the illustrious 6,000-run mark in the IPL. Only Kohli and Dhawan currently own this milestone. Warner can also get this milestone in the forthcoming season. Meanwhile, no other active player owns 5,000 or more runs in IPL.

Can join Virat Kohli in this list

Since joining Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2011 season, Rohit has smoked 4,709 IPL runs for the franchise in 182 games at 30.18. He needs 291 runs to complete 5,000 runs in MI colors. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kohli (6,624) is the only player with 5,000 or more IPL runs for a franchise. Notably, Rohit represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the first three seasons.

150 IPL games as captain

Rohit Sharma needs to stand in seven games to become the second player to complete 150 IPL matches as captain. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (210) is the only skipper with this feat currently. Meanwhile, Rohit has so far guided MI to 79 wins in 143 games (excluding Super Overs wins). He boasts an impressive win percentage of 56.64.

11,000 T20 runs loading for Rohit

Overall in T20 cricket, Rohit currently owns 10,703 runs in 407 games at a decent average of 31.02 (SR: 133.55). He could become only the second Indian after Kohli (11,326) to complete 11,000 T20 runs. Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (12,528), Shoaib Malik (12,175), Aaron Finch (11,392), Warner (11,179), and Alex Hales (10,916) are the others ahead of Rohit in terms of T20 runs.

Rohit set to complete 100 catches

Besides being a terrific batter and captain, Rohit has been a sensational fielder as well. His tally of 97 IPL catches as a fielder is the highest among active players. He needs three grabs to touch the 100-catch mark. ﻿Suresh Raina (109) and Kieron Pollard (103) are the only players with this feat currently. Kohli (93) and Dhawan (92) can also get this milestone.

Here are Rohit's other IPL records

Rohit is the only player to win five IPL titles as captain. His overall tally of six IPL trophies is the highest for any player. In 2009, he won the title with Deccan Chargers. That season, he also claimed a hat-trick against none other than MI. Rohit has made the second-most consecutive appearances in IPL (133). Only Raina (134) is ahead of him.

Key details about IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will meet Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the tournament opener of IPL 2023. Rohit's MI will kick-start their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2. The IPL will return to its familiar home and away format with all 10 teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.