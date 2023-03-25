Sports

AFG vs PAK, 2nd T20I preview: Afghans eye series win

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 25, 2023, 02:34 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan registered their first win over Pakistan in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After facing humiliation in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan, Pakistan will look to bounce back in the second game of the three-match T20I series. The second game will be played on March 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan will look to improve on their batting as they fell like a pack of cards in front of Afghanistan's bowling attack. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The 2nd T20I will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The average first innings total at the venue is only 141. Also, out of 40 matches played at the venue, 22 matches have been won by the team batting first. Unfortunately, the match won't be live on TV in India. But fans can live-stream on FanCode (paid subscription) from 9:30 PM IST.

Here's the head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other in four T20Is to date. Out of these, Pakistan have been the overwhelming favorites. They have won three matches to Afghanistan's only win, which came in the first T20I. Interestingly, the last three matches before this series were also played in UAE with Sharjah hosting two of them. Even in Sharjah, Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 lead over Afghanistan.

A challenge for Pakistan's batters against Afghanistan's spin armada

Led by Shadab Khan, Pakistan will need to bat well in the 2nd game after being outplayed by the Afghan bowlers. Youngsters like Saim Ayub, Azam Khan and Mohammed Haris need to step up. Afghanistan were superb and Rashid led them beautifully. Every bowler chipped in with the goods and kept the Pakistan batters under the wrap.

A look at the probable playing XIs

Afghanistan probable lineup: Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gulbadin Naib. Pakistan probable lineup: Saim Ayub, Mohammed Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah.

Here's a look at key performers

Rashid (127) is the third-highest wicket-taker in this format. He can overtake Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hasan (131) in this series. Shadab (98 ) is two wickets away from completing 100 T20I wickets. He will be the seventh bowler in T20Is to reach the 100-wicket mark. Gurbaz (957) may get to 1,000 runs. He will be the sixth Afghan to do so.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket picks

Fantasy option 1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Saim Ayub, Najibullah Zadran, Shadab Khan (vc), Imad Wasim, Mohammed Nabi, Ihsanullah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan (c). Fantasy option 2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammed Haris, Ibrahim Zadran, Saim Ayub, Najibullah Zadran, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (vc), Rashid Khan.