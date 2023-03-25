Sports

New Zealand destroy Sri Lanka in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 25, 2023, 03:12 pm 3 min read

New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 198 runs in the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was indeed a dominating show from the hosts as the Lankans absolutely surrendered while chasing 275. They were folded for just 76 as pacer Henry Shipley claimed five wickets. Earlier, Finn Allen slammed a fine half-century. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

SL won the toss and opted to bowl at Auckland's Eden Park. Several NZ batters got starts in the contest but none of them were able to kick on. While Allen made 51, Daryl Mitchell (47), Glenn Phillips (39), and debutant Rachin Ravindra (49) made handy contributions. Chamika Karunaratne claimed four wickets. In reply, SL surrendered against Shipley's brilliance and lost the game.

500 runs for Allen

Finn Allen played a fiery knock and ended up scoring 51 off 49 deliveries. His knock was studded with five boundaries and a couple of maximums. It was his fifth half-century in ODIs and during the course, he raced past 500 runs in the format. He now owns 533 runs in 18 appearances at 31.35. His strike rate in the format reads 95.01.

Four-fer for Karunaratne

Karunaratne claimed 4/43 in nine overs, his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs. His previous best figures of 3/47 were recorded versus Australia in Pallekele last year. The pacer has now raced to 24 wickets in 22 ODIs at 27.75. His economy rate in the format reads 5.74. With the bat, the dasher has garnered 419 runs at 27.93. The tally includes a half-century.

Ravindra missed out on this feat

Making his maiden ODI appearance, Ravindra batted well and scored 49 off 52 balls. He smoked four boundaries and a maximum. He missed out on becoming the ninth NZ batter to slam 50 or more on ODI debut.

Fifer for Shipley

Shipley claimed figures worth 5/31 in seven overs. Four of his wickets came inside the powerplay. With this fifer, Shipley has now raced to eight wickets in four ODIs at a brilliant average of 20.25. Notably, he recorded the second-best figures by an NZ bowler versus Sri Lanka in ODIs. Only Richard Hadlee (5/25) is ahead of the youngster in this regard.

Daryl Mitchell's all-round show

Daryl Mitchell displayed his three-dimensional abilities as he scored 47 off just 58 balls. With the ball, he claimed figures worth 2/12 in just three overs as he dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga (2) and Kasun Rajitha (5). Mitchell has now raced to 526 ODI runs in 20 games at 37.57 (100s: 1). He owns eight wickets with the ball at 19.25.

Seventh-biggest win for New Zealand

Meanwhile, this was NZ's seventh-biggest victory in terms of runs in ODIs. This is also SL's fifth-biggest defeat in this regard and the biggest versus the Kiwis. Overall, this was the eighth occasion of SL losing an ODI by 190 or more runs.

Fourth-lowest score for Sri Lanka

SL were bundled for their fourth-lowest score in ODI cricket. 43 vs South Africa in 2012, 55 vs West Indies in 1986, and 67 vs England in 2014 are SL's top-three lowest scores in ODIs. Meanwhile, SL became the second team after Kenya to get bundled out under 100 in successive ODIs. SL were folded for 73 in their preceding ODI outing versus India.