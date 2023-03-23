Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS' Jonny Bairstow denied NOC by ECB: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 23, 2023, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Bairstow was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jonny Bairstow has been denied the No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, reported Cricbuzz. As Bairstow is a vital part of Punjab Kings' plans, his unavailability would be a major blow for the side. Notably, the batter hasn't played any form of professional cricket since August 2022. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Bairstow was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

He suffered a freak injury in September 2022, and subsequently underwent surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

Though he is expected to be running in two weeks' time, ECB doesn't want to risk his fitness with the Ashes and ODI World Cup taking place later this year.

His numbers in IPL

Bairstow has proven his mettle in IPL, having mustered 1,291 runs in 39 games at 35.86 (SR: 142.65). The tally includes nine fifties and a ton. In his maiden season for PBKS, he slammed 253 runs at 23 (SR: 144.57). Overall in T20 cricket, the Englishman has garnered 4,304 runs at 30.52 (SR: 138.08). He has three tons and 25 fifties in this regard.

Livingstone and Curran cleared to play

As per Cricbuzz, ECB has cleared Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone for participation. Both all-rounders, who will play for PBKS, would be available for the entire season. Notably, Curran bagged Rs. 18.5 crore in the 2023 auction, the most-expensive purchase in IPL history. PBKS bought Livingstone for Rs. 11.5 crore in the 2022 bidding event.

Other English players cleared

Besides Will Jacks, all other England players have been granted NOCs by the ECB. Jacks, who was bought for Rs. 3.2 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been ruled out due to an injury. RCB have roped in New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as his replacement. Meanwhile, IPL 2023 will get underway on March 31 while the final will be played on May 28.