WPL 2023: Hemalatha, Gardner's fifties power GG to 178/6

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 20, 2023

Hemalatha scored 57 runs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

In a must-win game, Gujarat Giants finished at a strong score of 178/6 while batting first against UP Warriorz in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). Youngster Dayalan Hemalatha and Aussie star Ashleigh Gardner slammed fiery fifties as GG accumulated heavy runs in the latter part of the innings. Parshavi Chopra (2/29) was the pick of the GG bowlers.

A look at the innings summary

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. They got off to a stellar start with openers Sophia Dunkley (23) and Laura Wolvaardt (17) adding 40 runs inside four overs. Though GG suffered a small collapse, Hemalatha (57) and Gardener (60) helped the side post a strong total. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra scalped two wickets apiece.

Maiden fifty for Hemalatha

Hemalatha, who struck her maiden WPL fifty, ended up scoring 57 off 33 deliveries, a knock laced with six boundaries and three sixes. The dasher has now raced to 151 runs in the competition, striking at 157.29. Notably, she was involved in a 93-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner for the fourth wicket. The former eventually fell prey to Chopra in the 17th over.

Must-win game for Gujarat

Gujarat, who are currently last in the table, are standing in their final league game. They need a win to keep their outside chances of making it to the playoffs alive. UPW, meanwhile, can seal a berth in the next stage with a win.