Shakib Al Hasan surpasses 7,000 ODI runs, smashes 53rd half-century

Mar 18, 2023

Shakib becomes the second Bangladeshi to complete 7,000 ODI runs (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh all-rounder ﻿Shakib Al Hasan hammered his 53rd ODI half-century in the ongoing first ODI against Ireland at the Sylhet International Stadium on Saturday. Shakib started the day by surpassing 7,000 ODI runs before taking centerstage and hammering an 83-ball 93. He shared a defining century-plus stand (135) alongside Towhid Hridoy, who has gone past 50. Bangladesh are going along nicely at the moment.

Summary of Bangladesh's innings so far

Bangladesh lost senior opener Tamim Iqbal early on before Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto departed with 20-plus knocks, leaving the hosts at 81/3. Thereafter, Shakib and Hridoy batted sensibly, keeping the scorecard ticking. Both players played positively, scoring at a healthy rate. Shakib perished for 93, slamming nine fours. He was dismissed by Graham Hume in the 38th over.

Second Bangladeshi batter to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs

Playing his 228th ODI, Shakib has raced to 7,069 runs at an average of 38.00. The 36-year-old has slammed 53 fifties and nine centuries. He is only the second Bangladeshi cricketer to cross the 7,000-run landmark, behind Tamim Iqbal (8,146). Shakib surpassed former SA skipper Graeme Smith's tally of 6,989 runs in ODIs.

Here's a look at his ODI numbers

In 115 home ODIs, Shakib has scored 3,283 runs at 36.07. He slammed his 25th ODI half-century at home. Shakib has managed 2,278 runs at 35.59 in away (home of opposition) fixtures (100s: 3). He has also slammed 1,508 runs in neutral venues (100s: 3). Shakib has now scored over 250 runs versus Ireland (268), slamming his 3rd fifty.

Third all-rounder with 7,000 runs and 300 wickets in ODIs

Shakib has become only the third cricketer to slam 7,000-plus runs and pick 300 wickets in this format. He joins Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets). Shakib is also the first all-rounder to notch 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs. Overall, he owns 300 ODI scalps at 28.96.