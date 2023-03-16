Sports

Rohit Sharma averages 61.33 against Australia in ODIs: Key stats

Rohit Sharma has the third-most ODI runs against Australia

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the 2nd and 3rd ODIs against Australia at home. The 35-year-old will miss the series opener due to family commitments. Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in Rohit's absence. India would miss the services of Rohit (at Wankhede), who averages a staggering 61.33 against Australia in ODIs. Here are his stats.

Third-most ODI runs against Australia

Rohit has the third-most runs against Australia in the 50-over format after Sachin Tendulkar (3,077) and Desmond Haynes (2,262). Rohit owns 2,208 runs from 40 ODIs at 61.33 against the Aussies. The tally includes a strike rate of 93.87. He is one of five players to have scored over 2,000 ODI runs against Australia, Viv Richards and Virat Kohli being the other two.

Joint-second-most tons; a historic double-century

Rohit has the joint-second-most centuries against Australia in ODIs (8) along with Kohli. Notably, Tendulkar tops this list with nine tons. It is worth noting that Rohit is the only player to have smashed a double-century against Australia in the format. The first of his three ODI double-tons came against the Men in Yellow in 2013. He smashed 209 in that match.

Rohit shines against Australia at home

Rohit is one of five players to have slammed over 1,000 ODI runs against Australia at home (1,161). He is behind Tendulkar (1,561), Eoin Morgan (1,335), and Kohli (1,199) in this regard. However, Rohit's average of 64.50 is the highest among these players in home ODIs against Australia. Rohit owns four centuries and five fifties in this regard.

Rohit has contributed to India's wins against Australia

Rohit averages 70.94 in winning cause against Australia in ODI cricket. He owns 1,206 runs in 19 ODI wins over the Aussies. The tally includes four centuries, five fifties, and a double-ton. Rohit has returned unbeaten twice in this regard.

Rohit eyes 10,000-run mark in ODIs

Rohit has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in white-ball cricket over the last decade. In a career spanning nearly 16 years, he has racked up 9,782 runs from 241 ODIs at 48.91. Rohit is set to become just the sixth Indian with over 10,000 runs in the format. He is behind Tendulkar, Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni presently.