Mohammed Shami likely to return for 4th Australia Test: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 06, 2023, 01:31 pm 2 min read

Shami was rested for the third Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

As per the latest development, Mohammed Shami is likely to be drafted back into India's XI for the fourth and final Test against Australia, starting March 9 in Ahmedabad. The pacer was rested for the third Test after playing the first two games. Umesh Yadav came in as his replacement and claimed 3/12 in Australia's first innings. Here are further details.

Stakes are incredibly high in the final game as India need a win to officially secure a berth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The series currently stands 2-1 in India's favor. Shami was exceptional in the first two games, claiming seven wickets at 14.43.

Hence, the Indian team has several strong reasons to welcome him back into the line-up.

According to PTI, the Indian team management has decided to manage the workload of pacers, who are going to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the ODI World Cup later this year. Shami, who is a regular figure in India's ODI squad, was rested due to the same. Umesh hasn't been a regular part of India's white-ball teams in recent years.

Mohammed Siraj could be rested

Though Mohammed Siraj was India's only pacer to feature in the first three Australia Tests, he could only bowl 24 overs and claimed a solitary wicket. Siraj, the current top-ranked ODI bowler, is also a part of India's World Cup plans. Moreover, Umesh fared better than him in the third Test. Hence, the final game could see Shami sharing the new ball with Umesh.

How Shami and Umesh fared in Tests

With 223 wickets in 62 games at 27.04, Shami is India's fifth-highest wicket-taker among pacers in Tests. The tally includes six fifers. At home, he has picked up 74 wickets in 20 Tests at 20.63. Coming to Umesh's numbers in the longest format, he owns 168 wickets in 55 Tests at 29.79 (5W:3, 10W:1). He boasts 101 wickets in 31 home Tests at 24.63.