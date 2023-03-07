Sports

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 07, 2023, 01:20 pm 3 min read

India are 2-1 up in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

With a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at stakes, India will meet Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series, starting March 9. India, who are 2-1 up in the series, need a win to officially secure a place in the summit clash. Australia are coming off an emphatic nine-wicket triumph. Here's the preview of the final Test.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the duel. Sides batting and bowling first have won four Tests apiece here. Six games ended in a draw. India played two Tests against England at this venue in 2021, which saw spinners dominate the proceedings. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India have crossed swords with Australia in 105 Tests so far. The Aussies are ahead in terms of head-to-head record, having won 44. While India have won 32 matches, 28 of them have resulted in a draw (one tie). India have 23 victories and 14 defeats versus Australia at home in 53 Tests. Australia last won a Test series versus India in 2014-15.

India aiming to bounce back

After suffering a rare defeat in the third Test, Rohit Sharma's men would be determined to bounce back. Mohammed Shami is likely to replace fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj in the India XI. Meanwhile, the Aussies will continue to miss the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins. Steve Smith will lead the side. Notably, Australia have secured a place in the WTC final.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami. Australia (Probable XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy.

Here are the key performers

Rohit is the only centurion in the ongoing series, having scored 120 in the opener. Ravindra Jadeja scalped 21 wickets besides smashing 107 runs in the first three Tests. With 178 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is Australia's highest run-getter in the ongoing series. Nathan Lyon claimed 11 wickets in the previous game, including an eight-fer in the second innings.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Options 1): Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma (VC), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Lyon, Umesh Yadav, Todd Murphy, Mohammed Shami. Fantasy XI (Options 2): KS Bharat, Marnus Labuschagne, Shubman Gill, Peter Handscomb, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Lyon (C), Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy.