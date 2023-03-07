Sports

SA vs WI, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 07, 2023, 11:50 am 3 min read

SA are 1-0 up in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa would have a clean sweep in mind as they gear up to meet West Indies in the second and final Test of the series, starting March 8. Having clinched the opener by 87 runs, the hosts would be high on confidence. Meanwhile, the visitors also did well in phases and gave themselves a realistic chance to cause an upset. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host this duel. Sides batting first have won 17 of the 38 Tests played here with the average first-innings score being 310. The track is known to offer substantial assistance to pacers. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode app.

Here's the head-to-head record

South Africa boast a 21-3 win-loss record over West Indies in Test cricket (Draws: 7). At home, the Proteas boast a 13-1 record over their rivals (Draws: 2). Notably, South Africa have won each of their four Test series against West Indies at home so far. WI's only Test win in the rainbow nation was recorded back in December 2007 in Gqeberha.

Can WI bounce back?

As mentioned, the Caribbean team did well in a few phases of the opening Test. The home team could only manage 116 in their second outing as WI needed to chase down 247, which they couldn't. Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph were WI's star performers. For the hosts, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje did well. Notably, Nortje will miss the final Test.

Here are the probable XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, and Gerald Coetzee. West Indies (Probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel.

Here are the key performers

Aiden Markram was the only centurion in the opening Test, having scored 115 in the first innings. Kagiso Rabada claimed a six-wicket haul in the final innings (6/50). Raymon Reifer (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (79) scored half-centuries for the visitors. Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach claimed fifers in SA's first and second innings respectively.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Joshua da Silva, Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Aiden Markram (C), Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Alzarri Joseph, and Kemar Roach. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Heinrich Klaasen, Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Temba Bavuma, Jason Holder (VC), Kyle Mayers, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Alzarri Joseph, and Kemar Roach.