Pat Cummins to miss 4th India Test, Smith to lead

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 06, 2023, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Cummins has so far led Australia in 15 Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith will continue to lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as Pat Cummins remains at home with his ill mother. Notably, Cummins missed the third Test as well, and Smith led the visitors in his absence. Australia, who were 2-0 down, bounced back under Smith and claimed a nine-wicket win in Indore. Here are further details.

Only captain to win two Tests in India since 2013

Notably, India have lost just three Tests at home since the start of 2013. Two of these defeats have been recorded by Australia under Smith's leadership. The two wins have come in Pune back in 2017 and Indore in 2023. It is worth noting that Smith's win percentage of 56.75 is better than that of Cummins (53.33).

How has Smith fared as skipper?

Once Australia's full-time skipper across formats, Smith has fared well as Test skipper. The veteran is Australia's joint-sixth-most successful Test captain with 21 wins in 37 games. (10 defeats, six draws). He has garnered 3,819 runs in these games with the help of 15 tons and 14 fifties. Smith owns the highest average (67) among players with 3,500 or more runs as Test captain.

How has Cummins fared in Tests?

Cummins, who made his Test debut in November 2011, has been brilliant in the longest format. The pacer currently owns 217 wickets in 49 Tests at 21.51. He has eight five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in Tests. The pacer has so far guided Australia to eight wins in 15 Tests (3 defeats and 4 draws).

India are 2-1 up in the series

Despite Australia's win in the Indore Test, India are 2-1 up in the series. Notably, the hosts need a win in the final game to officially secure a berth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Aussies, who have secured a place in the summit clash, will fight to level the series. The contest will get underway in Ahmedabad on March 9.