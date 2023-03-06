Sports

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson ruled out of India ODIs: Details

Richardson last played for Australia in June 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian speedster Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series versus India, starting March 17, reported ESPNcrinfo. Fellow pacer Nathan Ellis has been called up as his replacement. Richardson, who is slated to play for Mumbai Indians, is also doubtful for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), which will kick-start on March 31. Here are further details.

Richardson's struggles with injuries

Though Richardson has made an impressive start to his international career, he has often been sidelined due to injury issues. He will miss the India series due to the recurrence of his hamstring injury, which initially occurred during the Big Bash League 2022-23. Notably, Richardson made his return to competitive cricket on Saturday for his club side Fremantle. He could bowl only four overs.

Richardson's rotten run

Soft-tissue injuries have troubled Richardson in the last couple of years. He snapped his maiden Test five-wicket haul against England in December 2021. A shoulder injury ruled him out of the remainder of the series and Richardson hasn't played Test cricket since then. He last played for Australia during their tour of Sri Lanka in June last year.

How has Richardson fared in ODIs, IPL?

Richardson, who made his ODI debut in January 2018, has been impressive in the format. He owns 27 wickets in 15 games at 30. His economy rate reads 5.87. The pacer has scalped 14 wickets in six ODIs vs India (ER: 4.84). The 26-year-old has played just three IPL games so far, scalping as many wickets (ER: 10.64).

A look at Australia's revised squad

Ellis, who owns three wickets in as many ODIs, would aim to shine if any opportunity comes his way. Australia revised squad for India series: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.