Sports

Decoding the top 4 shortest completed Tests in India

Decoding the top 4 shortest completed Tests in India

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 06, 2023, 02:49 pm 2 min read

In recent times, Test matches in India have been one-sided due to India's dominance

The Indore Test match between India and Australia was the fourth-shortest Test match hosted in the country. The match at the Holkar Stadium ended in a nine-wicket win for the Australians as they bounced back in the Border-Gavaskar series. In recent times, Test matches in India have been one-sided due to India's dominance. Here are the four shortest completed Tests hosted in India.

Australia claim nine-wicket win over India in Indore (2023)

The recently concluded Test match at the Holkar Stadium saw the Aussies bag their first win in the ongoing series. A total of 1,135 balls were bowled in this game, making it the fourth-shortest completed Test match hosted in India. It was a pitch where the spinners were super effective, and Nathan Lyon finished with 11/99 figures, guiding the Aussies to a nine-wicket win.

India floor Afghanistan to win by an innings (2018)

Back in 2018, India played Afghanistan in a one-off Test match and it ended with 1,028 balls, making it the third-shortest Test match in India. India openers Murali Vijay (105) and Shikhar Dhawan (107) scored tons, helping the hosts reach a total of 474. Afghanistan could only manage 109 and 103 in both innings, courtesy of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional bowling performances.

India's historic pink-ball win against Bangladesh (2019)

India's first pink-ball Test lasted only 968 balls at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh. The hosts completely dominated that match as they got Bangladesh out cheaply for 106 and then posted 347/9d. Virat Kohli (136) scored a brilliant ton. In the second innings, Bangladesh managed 195 as Ishant Sharma finished with 4/56. The hosts won the iconic game by an innings and 46 runs.

India's infamous win over England at Motera (2021)

The Motera test against England created a lot of buzz around the Indian pitches as the visitors got bundled out within a session in the second innings. India wrapped up the game in two days and were subject to massive criticism globally. England could only score 112 and 81 in both innings, allowing it to be the shortest completed Test since 1935 (842 balls).