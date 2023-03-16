Sports

Virat Kohli eyes 13,000-run mark in ODIs: Key stats

Kohli could be the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Star batter Virat Kohli will look to add another feather to his cap in the upcoming three-ODI series against Australia, starting March 17. The 34-year-old, who recently slammed his career-best Test score against Australia, eyes the 13,000-run mark in ODIs. He would become just the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat. Kohli requires 191 runs to enter the club.

Why does this story matter?

Master Blaster Tendulkar finished his illustrious career with a staggering 18,426 runs in ODIs alone. This record is deemed unbreakable by many.

However, Kohli is inching closer to him. He is set to touch the 13,000-run mark, an achievement unlocked by only Tendulkar among Indians.

Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) are the only others with this feat.

Kohli to become fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Kohli is likely to become the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Tendulkar presently holds this record, having achieved this mark in 321 innings. Meanwhile, Kohli has played 262 innings as of now in the format.

Kohli continues to chase Tendulkar's record

Kohli was in a downward spiral since November 2019, when he scored a brilliant 136 against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test in Kolkata. Centuries evaded him until the 2022 Asia Cup where he smashed his maiden T20I ton in a match against Afghanistan. Kohli has scored three ODI centuries ever since. His tally of ODI tons (46) is second to only Tendulkar (49).

Kohli's middle-over exploits in ODI cricket

Kohli's success in the 50-over format can be attributed to his middle-over exploits. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the only Indian batter with over 9,500 ODI runs in middle overs (11-40). The right-handed batter has racked up 9,522 ODI runs at a phenomenal average of 71.05 in this phase (SR: 94.12). Overall, he is only behind Sri Lankan legend Sangakkara (9,944).

Kohli's ODI record against Australia

Kohli has mustered 2,083 runs in 43 ODIs versus Australia at 54.81 (SR: 96.34). Only Tendulkar (3,077), Desmond Haynes (2,262), Rohit Sharma (2,208), and Vivian Richards (2,187) have accumulated more ODI runs against them. Kohli's tally of eight ODI tons versus Australia is only second to Tendulkar (9). The former has also smoked 10 fifties versus the Aussies in the format.