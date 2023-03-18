Sports

WPL 2023, MI vs UPW: Alyssa Healy elects to bowl

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 18, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

MI have qualified for the playoffs

UP Warriorz and UP Warriorz are set to lock horns in the 15th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Navi Mumbai. Table-toppers MIW have already qualified for the playoffs, having won all five games so far. UPW currently own two wins and three defeats in five outings. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl.

Here are the two teams

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host the 15th encounter (3:30 PM IST). The track here usually favor the batters. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz Squad

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri