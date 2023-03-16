Sports

India vs Australia, 1st ODI preview: Hardik Pandya to lead

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 16, 2023, 12:25 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya will lead India in place of Rohit Sharma

After tussling in the Test series, India and Australia are gearing up to meet in a three-match ODI series, starting March 17. The series would act as a dress rehearsal for the ICC ODI World Cup, which will take place later this year in India. While Hardik Pandya will lead the hosts in the opener, Steve Smith is Australia's captain. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the duel. The track here is usually favorable for batters. As dew can play a part in the evening, the toss-winning skipper should elect to bowl. Sides chasing have won 14 of the 27 ODIs here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India and Australia have crossed swords in 143 ODIs to date. India have claimed 53 wins to Australia's 80. 10 matches have had no results. At home, the Men in Blue boast 29 wins and 30 defeats against the Aussies (NR: 5). Notably, Australia were the last team to win an ODI series against India in India (3-2 in 2019).

Steve Smith to lead Australia

As Pat Cummins has pulled out of the series, Steve Smith would lead the team. Once Australia's full-time all-format skipper, Smith last led in ODIs in 2018. Besides Cummins, the visitors will miss the services of pacer Josh Hazlewood. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will miss the opener and Hardik Pandya will lead India in his absence. Injured Shreyas Iyer will miss all three games.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stonis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli has managed 2,083 ODI runs against Australia at 54.81. David Warner (990) and Glenn Maxwell (913) are eyeing the 1,000-run mark versus India in ODIs. Adam Zampa has claimed 27 scalps versus India in 16 ODIs, averaging 32.00. Steve Smith tallies 1,123 ODI runs versus India at 62.38. Kuldeep Yadav owns 23 scalps from 16 ODIs against the Aussies (Average: 40.26).

