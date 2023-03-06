Sports

Steve Smith vs Pat Cummins: Decoding their stats as captain

Cummins has so far led Australia in 15 Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are likely to miss the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins in the final Test against India, starting March 9. Due to family reasons, he missed the third Test as well. Steve Smith led the side in his absence as the Aussies recorded a nine-wicket triumph. The series is now 2-1 in India's favor. Here we compare Cummins and Smith's captaincy numbers.

Why does this story matter?

Cummins replaced Tim Paine as Australia's full-time Test skipper ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes.

Smith was named his deputy. Notably, Smith was once Australia's full-time skipper across formats.

He was sacked from the role due to his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.

Smith has led the Test team thrice after Cummins took over. Australia emerged winners on all occasions.

Smith's sacking as Test captain

As mentioned, Smith was found guilty of being involved in the infamous 'Sandpapergate' scandal during the 2018 Newlands Test versus South Africa. He was handed a one-year ban and a two-year leadership ban. Paine took over the reins from him and stayed at the helm till Cummins replaced him. Though Smith was eligible to lead Australia when Paine resigned, the selectors went with Cummins.

How Cummins has fared as skipper?

Cummins was Australia's first fast-bowling captain in Tests since Ray Lindwall served the role in one match in 1956. Pace-bowling all-rounders Monty Noble and Jack Ryder captained the side in the early 1900s. Cummins has so far led Australia to eight wins, three defeats and four draws in 15 Tests. He owns 53 wickets at 21.22 in these games. The tally includes three fifers.

Smith's numbers as Test captain

Smith became Australia's Test captain in 2015 following Michael Clarke's international retirement. With 21 wins in 37 games, Smith is Australia's joint-sixth-most successful Test skipper (10 defeats and six draws). He has accumulated 3,819 runs in these games. The tally includes 15 tons and 14 fifties. Smith boasts the highest average (67) among players with 3,500 or more runs as Test captain.

Only captain to win two Tests in India since 2013

Notably, India have lost just three Tests at home since the start of 2013. Two of these defeats have been recorded by Australia under Smith's leadership. The two wins have come in Pune back in 2017 and Indore in 2023. Despite leading in more games, Smith's win percentage of 56.75 is better than that of Cummins (53.33).

More wins in India than several great Australian captains

As mentioned, India have been a force to reckon with in home Tests and there aren't teams who have tasted success in the sub-continent nation in this century. With a win in Indore, Smith boasts more Test wins in India as Australia's captain than some of the former captains - Mark Taylor, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Allan Border, and Michael Clarke.

A look at their overall numbers

Cummins has been sensational in the longest format. He currently owns 217 wickets in 49 Tests at 21.51. The tally includes eight five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer. Coming to Smith, the veteran batter has racked up 8,744 runs from 95 Tests. His average of 59.89 is the third-highest among batters with over 25 Tests. Smith owns 30 centuries and 37 half-centuries in the format.