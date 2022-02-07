Sports

Indian Premier League: Seven most expensive buys in auction

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 07, 2022, 04:48 pm 3 min read

Morris was bought for Rs.16.25 crore in 2021 auction (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to kick off in the last week of March. A total of 590 players from different cricket-playing nations are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Here, we take a look at the seven most expensive buys in the auction.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the last 14 years, the fans and followers of the cash-rich league have witnessed several bidding wars between franchises to buy their favorite stars.

The upcoming auction should not be any different as IPL team owners are ready to break banks to acquire the services of top talents in world cricket.

Here are some of the expensive buys.

Chris Morris The costliest player in IPL auction

Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL players' auction last year after he was snapped by the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore. In the 2021 IPL edition, he managed to pick 15 wickets in 11 games. Overall, he has picked 95 wickets in 81 games, besides scoring 618 runs.

Yuvraj Singh Most expensive Indian player in IPL auction

Delhi Daredevils, now renamed as Delhi Capitals, made Yuvraj Singh the most expensive player in the auction in 2015. However, later Morris broke his record by becoming the costliest player. Yuvi is still the most expensive Indian player in the auction. He was picked for Rs. 16 crore by Delhi. He amassed 2,750 runs in IPL in 132 games, besides taking 36 wickets.

Pat Cummins The most expensive Australian player in IPL auction

Australia's Test skipper Pat Cummins is the most expensive Australian player in the IPL auction. He was bought for Rs. 15.50 crore during the 2019 auction by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Cummins is once again set to go under the hammer during the 2022 auction. He has picked 38 wickets in IPL in 37 appearances at 30.13, besides scoring 316 runs.

Jamieson RCB spent Rs. 15 crore on Kyle Jamieson

RCB spent a fortune to acquire the services of New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson in 2021. He had a base price of Rs. 75 lakh. However, after a bidding war between Bangalore and Punjab Kings, he was finally sold to RCB for Rs. 15 crore. Jamieson failed to make an impression as he managed to pick just nine wickets in as many games.

Ben Stokes RPS broke the bank to sign Stokes

The now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) broke the bank to acquire the services of England star Ben Stokes in 2017. After a bidding war, they signed him for Rs. 14.5 crore. He is still the fifth overall highest-paid player in the auction and most expensive English cricketer. He has racked up 920 runs in 43 games at 25.56 and picked 28 wickets.

Maxwell Glenn Maxwell fetched Rs. 14.25 crore

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sold to Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore during the 2021 auction after a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB. He scored 513 runs in 2021 from 15 games at an impressive average of 42.75. Maxi also picked three wickets. He has been retained by RCB for the 2022 season for Rs. 11 crore.

Yuvi Yuvi hit the jackpot in 2014

Veteran Indian all-rounder Yuvi hit the jackpot during the 2014 auction after he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs. 14 crore. Yuvi is the only Indian in the top five. He is the only player to get the bidding for Rs. 14 crore or more twice in the auction. Yuvraj played his last IPL match in 2019 for Mumbai Indians.