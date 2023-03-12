Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: MI win their 4th successive match

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 12, 2023, 10:58 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians have been on a roll in the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians have been on a roll in the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023. On Sunday, MI overcame UP Warriorz in match number 10 to claim a fourth successive victory and keep a 100% record. Batting first, the Warriorz posted 159/6 in 20 overs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. In response, MI chased down the score to claim a convincing win (164/2).

How did the match pan out?

UP Warriorz lost Devika Vaidya early on (8/1) before Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire added 50 runs. Post Navgire's dismissal, Healy found a company in Tahlia McGrath, sharing 82 runs. However, Saika Ishaque dismissed both players in the 17th over as UP's charge was derailed. In response, MI openers added 58 runs before Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur laid the foundation for a win.

Healy is averaging over 60 in WPL 2023

Playing her 4th match, Healy scored a 46-ball 58, hammering seven fours and a six. She was finally dismissed in the 17th over by Ishaque. Healy has scores of 7, 24, 96*, and 58. She now has 185 runs at 61.66 this season. Healy is now the 2nd-highest run-scorer in the tournament and is only behind Meg Lanning (206).

2nd WPL fifty for McGrath

McGrath struck a 37-ball 50, slamming nine fours. She was also dismissed in the 17th over. UP Warriorz were looking for a blitz after being well-placed at 140/2 and things changed with the score becoming 141/4. McGrath now has scores of 0, 90*, and 50 in WPL 2023. She has raced to 140 runs at 70.00.

Ishaque shines with the ball

MI's leading performer with the ball, Ishaque, claimed 3/33. In 4 games this season, Ishaque has 12 wickets at just 6.91. She has an economy rate of 5.85. Ishaque holds the Purple Cap and became the first player with 10-plus wickets in WPL 2023.

Key numbers for the MI batters

Yastika Bhatia scored a 27-ball 42 for MI at the top. She slammed eight fours and a six. She now has 107 runs at 26.75, registering her best score. Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt stitched a match-winning century-plus stand. Harmanpreet scored her second fifty (53*). She has raced to 129 runs at 129.00. Sciver-Brunt managed a 31-ball 45*. She now has 146 runs at 146.00.