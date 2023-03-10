Sports

Ellyse Perry smashes maiden fifty in Women's Premier League 2023

Ellyse Perry smashes maiden fifty in Women's Premier League 2023

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 10, 2023, 09:30 pm 1 min read

Perry was the top scorer for her side (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Australian sensation Ellyse Perry smashed a 52-run knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the UP Warriorz in match number eight of the Women's Premier League 2023 season on Friday. Perry was the top scorer for her side as RCB Women posted 138/10 in 20 overs. Sophie Devine managed 36 runs. Perry was dismissed in the 17th over as this became the turning point.

128 runs from four games for Perry

Perry is currently the 4th-highest scorer in WPL 2023. She has raced to 128 runs from 4 games at 32.00. She has a strike rate of 142.00. Her 52-run knock was laced with six fours and a six. Before this match, Perry got scores of 31, 13, and 32 for RCB Women. Devine leads the scoring chart for RCB with 132 runs at 33.00.

How did RCB's innings pan out?

Smriti Mandhana departed for just four runs with the score reading 29/1. Thereafter, Devine and Perry added a 40-plus stand before Sophie Ecclestone dismissed the former. The Warriorz hit back with regular wickets, reducing RCB to 130/7. Deepti Sharma was the chief architect for Warriorz, getting the key scalp of Perry in the 17th over. RCB suffered after Perry's dismissal.