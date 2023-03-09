Sports

WPL 2023, MI bowlers floor DC: Decoding the stats

Mumbai Indians produced a collective display with the ball versus Delhi Capitals in match number 7 of the Women's Premier League on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium. Opting to bat, the Meg Lanning-led DCW managed a paltry 105/10 in 18 overs. For MI, the likes of Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews claimed respective three-fers. We decode the stats.

Nine wickets for 42 runs between Ishaque, Wong, and Matthews

Ishaque got the key wicket of Shafali Verma early on before coming back and dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues and Lanning. She managed figures worth 3/13 from three overs. England's Wong was the standout performer with figures worth 3/10 from her four overs. Meanwhile, Matthews also chipped in with a three-fer (3/19). They gave away 42 runs, claiming nine scalps between them.

Ishaque holds the Purple Cap

Playing her third match, MI's Ishaque is the Purple Cap holder with nine wickets under her belt. She has an average of 5.55 and an economy rate of 4.91. Ishaque has a four-fer (4/11) as well.

Matthews and Wong have been terrific as well

Matthews has raced to six wickets in the tournament at an average of 9.16. Her 3/19 is now her best figures in the tourney. Matthews has an economy rate of 6.11. Wong claimed her maiden three-fer. She now has four wickets at 8.75. Notably, her ER rate reads a noteworthy 3.88.

MI dominate in terms of best economy rate in WPL

Wong has the best ER in WPL 2023 ahead of her team-mates Ishaque and Pooja Vastrakar (5.75). These three hold the top spots in the list of best economy rates. Matthews is placed 5th.