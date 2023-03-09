Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: SA on top despite Holder's brilliance

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 09, 2023, 09:06 pm 2 min read

Holder played a gem of a knock versus SA (Photo credit: Twitter/@windiescricket)

South Africa have the edge over West Indies on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Resuming the day on 311/7, SA were folded for 320. WI were in trouble with the bat before Jason Holder stepped up and added two pivotal stands with the side's number 10 and 11 batters. WI managed 251/10 and SA are 4/0.

Day 2 summary of the second Test

SA were 311/7 at the start of the day's play as WI wasted no time and picked the remaining three wickets. Alzarri Joseph claimed two scalps to finish with figures worth 3/60. In response, WI were reduced to 51/4 before Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers added a quality stand. SA kept claiming wickets as Holder stood firm. SA have a crucial 73-run lead.

WI claim the remaining three wickets

WI started the day by getting Heinrich Klaasen. An over later, they got Keshav Maharaj before Joseph claimed the wicket of Gerald Coetzee. SA, who were 278/3 at one stage on Day 1, lost their remaining seven wickets for just 42 runs.

SA bowlers reduce WI to 51/4

SA stamped their authority in the match by removing both WI openers cheaply. Tagenarine Chanderpaul threw his wicket away with a suicidal run. Kraigg Brathwaite was hurried off a short ball by Kagiso Rabada, who dismissed him for the sixth time. Jermaine Blackwood nicked a ball to slips as Coetzee also dismissed Raymon Reifer, who tried to flick and got an edge.

Chase and Mayers show character before SA hit back

Chase (28) and Mayers (29) showed some resistance, helping WI to get past 100. They managed eight boundaries between them. Wiaan Mulder dismissed Chase to break the partnership as Rabada got Mayers moments later. Thereafter, WI were in trouble, being reduced to 162/8.

Holder plays a solid knock

WI saw Holder step up as the giant all-rounder first shared an important 30-plus stand for the ninth wicket alongside Kemar Roach (13). Holder also managed to add a valuable fifty-plus stand for the last wicket alongside Gudakesh Motie. Holder smacked eight fours and four sixes in his 81*-run knock. He slammed his 12th Test fifty. He has 2,725 runs at 29.62.