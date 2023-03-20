Sports

Litton Das completes 2,000 runs, smashes eighth ODI fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 20, 2023, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Litton Das smashed his 8th ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/BCBTigers)

Bangladesh opener Litton Das slammed his eighth ODI fifty in the 2nd ODI match against Ireland at the Sylhet International Stadium on Monday. Riding on his 71-ball 70, Litton also completed 2,000 runs in this format and laid the platform for the middle-order batters to take charge. His partnerships with Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Shanto were crucial as Bangladesh fared well.

A well-paced knock from Litton

After failing to convert his start in the first ODI, Litton started off cautiously this time. Litton and Tamim stitched a 42-run opening partnership allowing the host a steady start. Once Tamim was dismissed, Liton took the lead and added 101 runs along with Najmul Shanto, taking the hosts beyond the 140-run mark. Litton's knock had three fours and as many sixes.

Only the 9th Bangladesh to complete 2,000 ODI runs

Litton's smart innings also helped him surpass 2,000 runs in this format. He became only the ninth Bangladeshi batter to reach the landmark. Among the active players, only Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mushfiqur are ahead of him in ODI runs. He surpassed Aftab Alam's tally of 1,954 ODI runs among the top run-scorers for Bangladesh. This was his 2nd fifty versus Ireland.

Here's a look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of his eighth ODI fifty, Litton raced to 2,015 runs at 33.58. He has smashed five centuries overall, out of which three of them have come at home. Litton (1,058) also crossed 1,000 runs at home in his 34th ODI. In 20 away (home of opposition) matches, he has slammed 592 runs at 32.88. He has 365 runs in 11 neutral venue matches.

How did the Bangladeshi innings progress?

Bangladesh were invited to bat by the visitors and they were off to a cautious start. Tamim and Litton stitched a 42-run partnership. Litton and Shanto (73) played with intent and managed a 101-run partnership, taking the total beyond the 140-run mark. Later, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tawhid Hridoy made valuable contributions.