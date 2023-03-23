Sports

Australia end India's winning streak in home ODIs: Key stats

Team India's winning streak in bilateral home ODI series came to an end as Australia recently thrashed them 2-1. The Aussies put up a dominant show despite missing out on several key players. Notably, India have now lost only two bilateral ODI series at home since November 2015, both against Australia. Here are the key records scripted by the Men in Yellow.

Australia came back from behind

Australia lost the opening clash by five wickets. However, they emphatically bounced back in the second game and recorded a historic 10-wicket win. The decider went down to the wire but the visitors triumphed by 21 runs. Like the recently concluded series, Australia were trailing (0-2) in the 2019 ODI series against India as well. They bounced back and claimed the series 3-2.

India's winning streak at home broken

Since November 2015, India have played 15 bilateral ODI series at home and emerged winners on 13 occasions. Australia's triumph in 2019 brought an end to India's six back-to-back ODI series victories at home. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue won seven successive ODI series in India between the two series defeats versus the Men in Yellow.

India's winning streak across formats

Meanwhile, India remained unbeaten for 26 series across formats at home before the defeat against Australia. The tally includes 24 series victories and a couple of drawn T20I series, both versus South Africa.

Historic win in the second game

The second game of the recently-concluded series saw Australia chase down 118 in mere 11 overs. This is the biggest win against India in men's ODIs by balls remaining (234). According to Cricbuzz, Australia also became the quickest to chase a target against India in ODIs (overs bowled). They also became the first side to claim two 10-wicket wins against India in ODI cricket.

India's lowest ODI score against Australia at home

117 in the Visakhapatnam game was India's third-lowest ODI score versus Australia and the lowest against the opposition in home ODIs. That was also India's second-lowest ODI score at home since 2000. Sri Lanka bundled them out for 112 in the 2017 Dharamsala ODI.

Five wickets inside the powerplay

India, in the second game, were 51/5 at the end of the first powerplay, losing Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. The last instance of India losing five wickets in the first 10 overs came in 2012 against Pakistan.

Three consecutive ducks for SKY

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav endured a forgettable run in the series, recording golden ducks in all games. As per Cricbuzz, the dasher became the first batter to bag first-ball ducks in all games of a three-match ODI series.

Second ODI series under skipper Rohit

Meanwhile, this was India's only second bilateral ODI series defeat and a maiden one at home under skipper Rohit Sharma. Prior, the Men in Blue lost 1-2 versus Bangladesh away from home last year. Overall, the Men in Blue won six of the eight bilateral ODI series with Rohit at the helm.