Akshay provides insurance to 650 stuntmen: Everything we know

Bollywood actor and action enthusiast Akshay Kumar has been supporting the safety and well-being of stuntmen in the industry through an insurance plan. This kind initiative was revealed by veteran action director Vikram Singh Dahiya in a recent interview with India Today. While Kumar has supported the initiative for a long time, this venture has come to light again after the tragic death of stuntman SM Raju on set.

Details The insurance scheme covers both health and accident insurance Dahiya praised the actor for providing health and accident insurance to around 650 stuntmen across India. The scheme covers both health and accident insurance. "If a stuntman is injured on or off set, he can avail of cashless treatment up to ₹5-5.5 lakh." He added, "This insurance wasn't there before. Akshay Kumar not only advocated for it but also helped fund it. He knows first-hand what stuntmen go through." The actor has been funding this initiative since 2017!

Praise This entire policy has been funded from Kumar's own pocket The General Secretary of the Movie Stunt Artists Association, Aejaz Khan, also lauded Kumar. He told the outlet, "This entire policy, which has helped many members, has been funded from Akshay Kumar's own pocket for the last eight years. It has truly benefited our community." Recalling four tragic cases where the stuntmen died while traveling to work, Khan said, "Each of their families was supported with ₹20 lakh through this policy." Khan called the policy a "turning point."