Are profit-sharing issues delaying Akshay's 'Welcome 3'?
What's the story
The third installment of the popular Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, is facing major commercial and logistical challenges, reported M9News.
The film has been unable to start its next shooting schedule for 9-10 months, raising questions about its internal management and larger issues affecting big-budget Bollywood projects.
A major concern seems to be an unequal profit-sharing arrangement among stakeholders.
Profit-sharing imbalance
Akshay Kumar reportedly has 80% share in film's profits
Akshay Kumar has an 80% share in the film's profits, leaving only 20% for producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others, per the report.
This disparity could lead to dissatisfaction among stakeholders and complicate negotiations.
The film also features a large star-studded cast of 27 actors, each expecting fair compensation and a memorable character.
Balancing these demands while ensuring an entertaining narrative has reportedly proven to be a challenge for the makers.
About the film
Know more about the project
The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, is a spiritual sequel to Welcome Back.
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan revealed that 70% of the shooting has wrapped up.
Khan stressed that the movie will only release when it's completely ready.
"We are clear that we won't release a half-baked film," he said.
The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta, among others.