Film on Sushant-Rhea's relationship coming soon? Here's what we know
What's the story
Writer-director Rumi Jaffery is planning a film based on the love story of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend-actor Rhea Chakraborty.
The project has been in Jaffery's mind since before Rajput's untimely demise, per a report by Deccan Chronicle.
He recently told the portal, "His love for Rhea was nothing ordinary. She could give her life for him."
Director's insight
'I can still feel Sushant all around me...'
Jaffery shared his memories of the couple.
He said, "I can still feel Sushant all around me. His company was so filled with joy and excitement."
"He was a very restless soul...and his girlfriend Rhea would be on his side, trying to calm him down."
The director is currently writing the script for the film.
Casting
Jaffery hasn't finalized the cast yet
Jaffery hasn't finalized the cast yet, but he has his eyes on Vedang Raina to play Rajput, added the report.
Jaffery aims to capture the essence of their relationship in a way that reflects their connection and honors Rajput's legacy.
The project has not been officially announced yet.
Jaffery has previously worked on films such as Chehre and Gali Gali Chor Hai.