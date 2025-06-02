What's the story

The shooting of the upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is currently underway in Croatia.

The team will be filming outdoor sequences and songs over the next two weeks, according to Mid-Day.

Director Sameer Vidwans began this extensive schedule last month after Aaryan completed a significant portion of his untitled project with Anurag Basu﻿, and Panday wrapped up Chand Mera Dil.