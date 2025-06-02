Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' to wrap filming by July
What's the story
The shooting of the upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is currently underway in Croatia.
The team will be filming outdoor sequences and songs over the next two weeks, according to Mid-Day.
Director Sameer Vidwans began this extensive schedule last month after Aaryan completed a significant portion of his untitled project with Anurag Basu, and Panday wrapped up Chand Mera Dil.
Shooting hurdles
Filming locations and challenges in Croatia
The production team has been shooting across various locations in Croatia, including the island of Vis. However, the shoot on this island has not been without challenges.
A group of people kept clicking pictures of Aaryan and Panday despite being asked not to.
The crew has now been instructed to ensure that no footage from the shoot is made available online. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora are backing the project.
Production schedule
'Tu Meri Main Tera...' to wrap up in Mumbai
After the Croatia schedule wraps up by mid-June, the team will head back to Mumbai to shoot the remaining portions of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.
These scenes will primarily be emotional sequences.
The production unit is hoping to complete this romantic drama by the end of July.
The romantic drama is reportedly set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.