KJo's debut web series halted due to casting, financial issues
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar's much-anticipated web series, Jet Set Go, is reportedly facing a temporary setback due to casting and financial issues, reported Peeping Moon.
The show, set in the 1970s aviation industry and featuring three female leads, was to be Johar's debut in digital storytelling after a successful career in theatrical films.
However, he struggled to find A-list Bollywood female stars for the Netflix series.
Casting challenges
Johar's struggle to find female actors for 'Jet Set Go'
Johar reportedly faced difficulties in securing top Bollywood actors for Jet Set Go.
Most of the female stars he approached were either busy with other commitments or reluctant to make the shift to digital platforms.
After several unsuccessful attempts, Johar decided it was best to put the project on hold until a more opportune time.
Jet Set Go was set to be one of Netflix's biggest Indian originals, with plans for a grand-scale production.
Series details
'Jet Set Go' script is ready
The script for the series had been completed, and preliminary preparations had begun.
However, despite these advancements, the project has now been put on hold due to casting difficulties and financial constraints.
Despite the current roadblocks, Johar is reportedly keen on reviving Jet Set Go at a later stage.
His OTT production wing, Dharmatic Entertainment, and Netflix India are still working together and have two films in the pipeline.
Additional projects
Johar's future projects
The Netflix projects include Anubhuti Kashyap's relationship drama with Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, and Vivek Soni's quirky romcom Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Apart from his collaborations with Netflix, Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment is also working on Tamannaah Bhatia's Daring Partners and Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae Season 2 for Amazon Prime Video.
The production house has the Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Student of the Year 3 in association with Jio Hotstar.