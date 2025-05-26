Abhishek Banerjee's 'Stolen' gets OTT release date
What's the story
The acclaimed investigative crime thriller, Stolen, is set to make its global digital debut on Prime Video on June 4.
The film stars Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan in pivotal roles. It marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal.
Stolen had an impressive debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and subsequently enjoyed an acclaimed festival run worldwide.
Film details
'Stolen' plot and global accolades
The film follows two brothers who witness a toddler being kidnapped from a poor mother at a railway station in rural India.
They embark on a dangerous journey to find the child, confronting their own moral perspectives and social injustice.
Earlier, Banerjee claimed in a media statement that he feels very proud and glad to have done Stolen, and expressed hope to take on more films where he can represent his country proudly.
Accolades
'Stolen' received global recognition and awards
The film won the Best Film and Best Director honors at Japan's Skip City International D-Cinema Festival.
The Zurich Film Festival gave a Special Mention to Stolen, further solidifying its status on the international stage.
In India, it premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival before being screened at Kerala's 28th International Film Festival.