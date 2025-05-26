What's the story

The acclaimed investigative crime thriller, Stolen, is set to make its global digital debut on Prime Video on June 4.

The film stars Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan in pivotal roles. It marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal.

Stolen had an impressive debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and subsequently enjoyed an acclaimed festival run worldwide.